Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up to $26.18

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.18, but opened at $32.23. Criteo shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 135,387 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Up 16.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.35 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.