Critical Survey: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HG and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $14.48 million 1.14 $3.74 million $0.47 12.23 One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.61 $42.18 million $1.09 18.50

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HG has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HG and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A One Liberty Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.99%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 9.77% 4.10% 2.91% One Liberty Properties 24.61% 7.55% 3.05%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats HG on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

