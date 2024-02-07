CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 4.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $315.84 and last traded at $314.52. Approximately 837,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,119,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,327.45, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.18 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

