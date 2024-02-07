Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Crown Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Crown by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

