CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Neutral at Sidoti

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. CTS has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CTS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CTS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 116,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CTS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

