CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.4 million. CTS also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CTS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. CTS’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CTS by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

