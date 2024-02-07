CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,539. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,772,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CTS by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

