CTS (NYSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

CTS opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CTS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CTS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CTS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

