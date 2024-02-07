Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,458 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 0.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $59,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 140,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

