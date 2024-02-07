Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $251.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

