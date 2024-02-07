Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Cummins Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $251.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
