Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.28

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.28 and last traded at $227.28, with a volume of 5339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average is $209.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 86,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

