CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $239.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.60. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $241.36.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 467,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $55,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.