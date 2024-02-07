D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.46.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. 1,568,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,144. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

