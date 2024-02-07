D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,469 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after acquiring an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 1,509,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,219,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

