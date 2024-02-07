D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,501 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 285,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

