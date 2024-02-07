D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,282. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.68.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

