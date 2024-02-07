D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EEM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,606,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

