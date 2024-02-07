D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 240,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,237. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

