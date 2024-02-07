D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 246,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MGV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,333. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $112.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

