D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 310,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

