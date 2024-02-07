D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 8,932 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 286,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.