D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,336 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.08. 256,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

