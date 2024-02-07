D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,878. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.33. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

