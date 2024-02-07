D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,744. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

