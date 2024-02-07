D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,677. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

