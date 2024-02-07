D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,730 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

