D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 280 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ROK traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,747. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.91.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

