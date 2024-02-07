D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 313 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

LRCX traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $839.72. 63,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $773.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.18. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

