D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in State Street by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,265,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

STT traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.76. 130,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

