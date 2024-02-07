D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $143.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

