Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Announces Earnings Results

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 6.3 %

DKILY stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

