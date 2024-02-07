Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Announces Earnings Results

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.22%.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 6.3 %
DKILY stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
