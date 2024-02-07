DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

DallasNews Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Get DallasNews alerts:

Institutional Trading of DallasNews

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DallasNews by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 23.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DallasNews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.