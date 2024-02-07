Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danaher by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.96. 820,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,468. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

