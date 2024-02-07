Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.02. 453,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 951,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 7.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 150,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 611,755 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 483,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

