Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Shares Gap Down to $71.25

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.25, but opened at $68.00. Dayforce shares last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 492,280 shares changing hands.

Dayforce Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,228.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

