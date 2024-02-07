DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.73

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00122319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035873 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021593 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008154 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

