Desjardins Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$94.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.55.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9137597 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank
In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Insiders have sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
