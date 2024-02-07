Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,325,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

