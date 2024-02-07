Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.88. The company had a trading volume of 260,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

