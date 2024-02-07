Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Trading Down 7%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 79,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 230,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCOM. Raymond James upped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $714.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

