Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disc Medicine in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($8.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17.

In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,702,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

