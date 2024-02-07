Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up about 2.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 407,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,897. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

