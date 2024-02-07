Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

