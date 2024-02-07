Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 299 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after purchasing an additional 446,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.82. 4,866,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,573,724. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

