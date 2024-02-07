Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 4,500 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACDC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ProFrac by 59.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $33,167,000.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 630,496 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $6,071,676.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACDC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ProFrac Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ACDC stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 355,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.67.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). ProFrac had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

