Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 650 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $188.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

