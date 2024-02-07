Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 507,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,121. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $233.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

