Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Up 1.6 %

PNR opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

