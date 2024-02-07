Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.