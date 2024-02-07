Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $271,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Kenvue by 174.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after buying an additional 8,971,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $223,124,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $216,465,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

